The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

In today's episode of The Private Market Show, founder turned Investor, Raghunandan G. Raghu shares his initial fund raising experience with TaxiForSure and how you should start investing into startups. Tune in to the episode for more insights

Moneycontrol News
June 12, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

In today’s episode of The Private Market Show, brought to you by Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture.com, we have with us, founder turned Investor, Raghunandan G. Raghu. 

After 6 years of helping scores of founders as a navigator and angel investor, Raghu is back in the driver’s seat with his startup Zolve - a cross border neo-bank that’s off the start mark with 15 million dollars in funding from Accel and Lightspeed and a clutch of super angels.

He is one of the founders of TaxiForSure, a startup that was acquired by Ola in 2014. 

In today’s episode, Raghu shares his initial fund raising experience with TaxiForSure and how one can leverage network for it. He also wears Investors hat and shares his experience on sizing the market, portfolio construction, and how you should start investing into startups. Tune in to the episode for more insights.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #LetsVenture #Podcast #Raghunandan G #TaxiForSure #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Jun 12, 2021 11:00 am

