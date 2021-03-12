English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

The Market Podcast | Investors allocation towards global diversification likely to reach 20-40% in coming years: Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC

A big trigger for global diversification is the performance. In the last 10 years, we have seen a very strong performance. I do think that majority of the investors are doing it for diversification as opposed to just looking at return, says Oswal.

Kshitij Anand
March 12, 2021 / 05:17 PM IST

Global diversification trend has just started in FY21 but the momentum is likely to continue in coming years and the allocation of Indian investors outside the country could well match the global trend of 20-40%, Pratik Oswal, Head Passive Fund at Motilal Oswal AMC, and CEO at Glide Invest in the Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

“Global diversification will not be limited to just FY21 or FY22, I feel that the trend is likely to play out in the next 5-10 years. I have managed the money of investors across the UK, US, and Hong Kong and I have seen that almost all of them have 20-40% allocation outside their home country,” he said.

Referring to the allocation, Oswal added that in the next few years Indian investors’ allocation outside of their home country could go up towards the 20-40% levels.

“A big trigger for global diversification is the performance. In the last 10 years, we have seen a very strong performance. I do think that majority of the investors are doing it for diversification as opposed to just looking at return,” he said.

Close

Related stories

Oswal concludes by saying that India portfolios are going to look very similar to global portfolios in the next 5-10 years.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Global Diversification #global investing #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Pratik Oswal #The Market podcast
first published: Mar 12, 2021 05:17 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Investors allocation towards global diversification likely to reach 20-40% in coming years: Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC

The Market Podcast | Investors allocation towards global diversification likely to reach 20-40% in coming years: Pratik Oswal of Motilal Oswal AMC

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.