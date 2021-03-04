Simply Save podcast | Women should take charge of personal and household money matters: Jyoti Vaswani

International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8,, is just round the corner. Moneycontrol Personal Finance will be bringing you a special series of stories and podcasts on women in the field of money management over the next few days. They will be sharing stories of their successes and challenges, besides guiding women on handling their money matters.

Our guest on this Women’s Day special episode of Simply Save is Reliance Nippon Life Insurance’s Chief Investment Officer Jyoti Vaswani, a veteran in the fund management space. She has over 25 years of experience in this space, having earlier helmed investment management at Aviva and Future Generali Life Insurance. She speaks to Preeti Kulkarni about challenges that women across the world face in largely male-dominated sectors, their innate strengths as money managers and money lessons that all women ought to bear in mind.