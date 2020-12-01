PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save podcast | Aarogya Sanjeevani, Corona Kavach, Rakshak and Saral Jeevan Bima: A lowdown of uniform covers announced in 2020

For the insurance sector, standardised policies have been the highlight of year 2020, adding to the demand fueled by COVID-19 fears.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 07:54 PM IST

The insurance regulator-mandated Corona Kavach policies gained instant popularity this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s onslaught, but 2020 started with Aarogya Sanjeevani, a standard health insurance cover.

In January, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) issued final guidelines for the standardised health insurance policy, which non-life insurance companies were mandated to offer from April 1. Since then, it has announced a series of standard insurance policies across life and health insurance segments.

Non-life insurance companies started offering the regulator-mandated Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak policies from July 10. Subsequently, in October, the IRDAI issued final guidelines for Saral Jeevan Bima, a standard term insurance policy that all life insurers will have to offer from January 1, 2021.

A vector-borne diseases policy to cover ailments such as Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya, with uniform features is also on the cards. The IRDAI has sought comments from stakeholders before the guidelines are finalised.

Related stories

Tune in to Simply Save to know more about the workings of standardised covers and evaluating their suitability. ​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #insurance #Podcast #Simply Save
first published: Dec 1, 2020 07:54 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.