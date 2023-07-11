English
    Direct tax collections, Vedanta, Q1 earnings season & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the global market setup ahead of US inflation data, how India is poised for Q1 earnings season and Vedanta-Foxconn calling it quits on semiconductor JV. Also, catch Jigar Mistry of Buoyant Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    July 11, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST
