Crude spikes, L&T Tech's mixed results, ICICI Lombard & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about L&T Tech Services' mixed Q1 results, IndusInd Bank's 32% profit growth, global market setup and other stocks to watch. Also, catch Pawan Bharadia of Equitree Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
July 19, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST
