    World Economic Forum 2022 | Ministerial delegation represents Indian states at Davos

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    The Indian contingent at the Swiss ski resort town of Davos is brimming with confidence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting yet again after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years. A delegation of Indian ministers led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Davos. The event started on May 22 and will continue till May 26. This year, it is expected that the forum will discuss on the topic related to the Ukraine crisis, climate change, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting more investments and a host of other issues affecting the world. (Image: PTI)
    Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna. The minister took to social media to share about his meeting with the IBM chief. They discussed potential areas and opportunities of investment in emerging technologies to give further impetus to India’s transformative journey towards becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the AP Pavilion with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual meeting 2022 in Davos, Switzerland, on May 22. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The CM held discussions with CEOs of various companies, including Prof Klaus Schwab, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman at Davos Congress Centre. Prof Schwab was impressed with the state of Andhra Pradesh which acts as the Food Hub of India and has the largest rice belt. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the important role which could be played by the state in addressing the food shortage. Prof Schwab welcomed the advanced manufacturing partnership and extended commitment of the WEF during the meeting of the objectives laid out in the agreement. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Followed by the discussion with Prof Schwab, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister met Dr Shyam Bishen, Head of Health and Healthcare, World Economic Form. (Image: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
    Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the Maharashtra pavilion at Davos with ministers Subhash Desai, Nitin Raut and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Maharashtra has a strong presence at Davos this year. (Image: Twitter @AUThackeray)
    Aditya Thackeray took to social media to share pictures from the ceremony. (Image: Twitter @AUThackeray) (With inputs from ANI and PTI)
    Tags: #Davos World Economic Forum #India #Piyush Goyal #Slideshow #WEF #World Economic Forum #World economic forum 2022
    first published: May 23, 2022 11:36 am
