US President Joe Biden announced 2024 re-election bid; a look at confirmed and potential candidates in the race

1/9 With US President Joe Biden announcing re-election bid, here’s a look at confirmed and potential candidates in US presidential race

2/9 Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic challengers. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

3/9 Marianne Williamson, a self-help author, activist and spiritual advisor, announced on March 5 that she is a candidate for the US presidency in 2024, four years after an earlier run for the office drew little support. Now 70, the iconoclastic author has become the first Democrat to officially enter the 2024 race -- even before President Joe Biden -- calling on her fellow Americans to reject cynicism and "conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline."

4/9 Robert Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine advocate whose uncle "JFK" was the 35th US president, formally announced his own White House bid on April 19. The 69-year-old outsider intends to compete for the Democratic Party's nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden.

5/9 In November 2022, Donald Trump launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals. He is the first US President to be impeached twice and the first former president to face criminal charges.

6/9 Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a campaign event on April 15. Haley made history as the first female governor of South Carolina.

7/9 Vivek Ramaswamy is the founder and CEO of Roivant Sciences, and has made a fortune in biotech. Known for his conservative political views, he made a name for himself in Right-wing circles by opposing corporate efforts to advance political, social and environmental causes.

8/9 Asa Hutchinson is a prominent Trump critic within the Republican Party. Hutchinson served as governor of the state of Arkansas from 2015 until 2023.