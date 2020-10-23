US Election 2020 | Former US President Barack Obama blasts Donald Trump while campaigning for Joe Biden

Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, blasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the president himself had fallen victim to the virus.
Former President Barack Obama made his first appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states with just 13 days to go in the campaign. Obama returned to the campaign trail on October 21 with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president’s Election Day face-off with Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)
Former US President Barack Obama waves while wearing a "Vote" mask as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, blasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the president himself had fallen victim to the virus. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters sitting on a car hold signs during a drive-in rally as former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
Obama’s appearance filled a gap left by Biden, who has stayed at home in Delaware for meetings and preparation ahead of his debate with Trump in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image: Reuters)
A Biden supporter wrapped in a U.S. flag wearing a late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirt looks on as former U.S. President Barack Obama campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks while visiting a canvassing location as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
Americans are voting early at a record pace this year, with more than 42 million ballots cast both via mail and in person ahead of Nov. 3 Election Day on concerns about the coronavirus and to make sure their votes are counted. (Image: Reuters)
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee and his former Vice President Joe Biden in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on October 21. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 02:24 pm