Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as Catalan statuettes

"Caganers," or "poopers," are a holiday tradition in north-eastern Spain. US President Donald Trump and opposing candidate Joe Biden from the centrepiece of the 2020 collection. Reuters Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, United States President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes known as "caganers," or "poopers," as elections in the Unites States are set to take place on November 3. "Caganers" are a longstanding holiday tradition in the north eastern Spanish region where the statuettes are hidden in nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends. (Image: Reuters) Clay "caganers" representing US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters) A clay "caganer" representing U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters) A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters) A worker paints a Joe Biden "caganer", in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters) A worker paints a Donald Trump "caganer", in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:20 pm