Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as Catalan statuettes

"Caganers," or "poopers," are a holiday tradition in north-eastern Spain. US President Donald Trump and opposing candidate Joe Biden from the centrepiece of the 2020 collection.

Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes known as "caganers," or "poopers," as elections in the Unites States are set to take place on November 3. "Caganers" are a longstanding holiday tradition in the north eastern Spanish region where the statuettes are hidden in nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends. (Image: Reuters)

Clay "caganers" representing U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden are pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

A clay "caganer" representing U.S. President Donald Trump is pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

A clay "caganer" representing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is pictured in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

A worker paints a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden "caganer", in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

A worker paints a U.S. President Donald Trump "caganer", in a pottery in Torroella de Montgri, near Girona, Spain, October 20. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Slideshow #US Election 2020 #World News

