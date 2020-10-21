Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as Catalan statuettes

Caught with their pants down and wearing face masks, United States President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes known as "caganers," or "poopers," as elections in the Unites States are set to take place on November 3. "Caganers" are a longstanding holiday tradition in the north eastern Spanish region where the statuettes are hidden in nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends. (Image: Reuters)