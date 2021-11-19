This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A security guard walks past a mirror at a sculpture installation, which is reflecting a nearby green space at a public park converted from a former industrial area, on a day with high levels of air pollution in Beijing, November 18. (Image: AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Commuters drive amidst morning haze and toxic smog in New Delhi, India, November 17. Schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down as the Indian capital and neighboring states invoked harsh measures Wednesday to combat air pollution after an order from the federal environment ministry panel. (Image: AP/Manish Swarup)

A wave of clouds roll in over the hills above Kuala Lumpur in the Genting Highland area in Malaysia, November 17. (Image: AP/Vincent Thian)

Fans wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus cheer their teams during the second baseball game of the Korean Series between Doosan Bears and KT Wiz at Gocheok Skydome in Seoul, South Korea, November 15. (Image: AP/Ahn Young-joon).

A woman hangs a paper note to wish for her child's success during a special service on the eve of the college entrance exam at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, November 17. About 500,000 high school seniors and graduates across the country are expected to take the College Scholastic Ability Test. (Image: AP/Ahn Young-joon)

Kashmiri boys warm their hands over the burning China leaves on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, November 14. Kashmiris collect fallen leaves in autumn to make charcoal for use during winters. (Image: AP/Mukhtar Khan)

Workers install the nameplate of the Beijing Stock Exchange on the Financial Street in Beijing November 14. According the local news report, the Beijing Stock Exchange will start trading on November 15. (Image: AP/Andy Wong)