This week in pictures: The most compelling images from around the world

Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, center, carries a crucifix during a Way of the Cross ceremony as part of the Holy Easter celebration, in the Sacre Coeur Basilica in Paris, April 2. In France, a nationwide 7 p.m. curfew is forcing parishes to move Good Friday ceremonies forward in the day, as the traditional Catholic night processions are being drastically scaled back or cancelled. (Image: AP)

Police use a water cannon during clashes at the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels, April 1. Belgian police confronted a large crowd in one of the city's largest parks as thousands of revelers had gathered for an unauthorised event despite coronavirus restrictions. (Image: AP)

A smuggler takes migrants, mostly from Central American countries, on a small inflatable raft towards U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, March 30. Roma, a town of 10,000 people with historic buildings and boarded-up storefronts in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, is the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children are entering the United States to seek asylum. (Image: AP)

Freshman Hugo Bautista eats lunch separated from classmates by plastic dividers at Wyandotte County High School in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning, March 31. The district was one of the last in the state to return to the classroom after going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)

Minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Donna, Texas, March 30. The youths are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many have more than 500 inside. More than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. (Image: AP)

Riders of the French cycling team train as people wait for their vaccine shot at the National Velodrome that has been transformed into a mass vaccination center in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, west of Paris, March 29. (Image: AP)

Baylor's DiJonai Carrington shoots past UConn's Paige Bueckers during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament on March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (Image: AP)

Revelers with their faces smeared with colored powder ride on motor bikes during Holi festivities in Hyderabad, India, March 29. (Image: AP)

A worshipper takes part in a Holy Week Palm Sunday procession at Saint Mary cathedral, in Pamplona, northern Spain, March 28. Many devotees attended the procession a year after events were cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

A visitor walks past a blooming Yoshino cherry tree on the edge of the Tidal Basin on a rainy, March 28, 2021, in Washington. The 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates the original gift of 3,000 cherry trees from the city of Tokyo to the people of Washington in 1912. (Image: AP)