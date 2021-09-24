MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: Most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from Asia.

Associated Press
September 24, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
The mid-autumn full moon is seen above the city of Kuala Lumpur during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The festival falls on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month of the Chinese calendar and is marked by Chinese families and friends gathering to eat Chinese moon cakes and pomelos together. (Image: AP)
A couple wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a selfie in the middle of a cosmos field at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: AP)
Chinese actress Yao Chen attends the red carpet for the 11th Beijing International Film Festival held on the outskirts of Beijing, China. (Image: AP)
A giant idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken in a procession for immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad, India. (Image: AP)
A man paddles on his stand up paddle board in the early morning on Sydney Harbour Australia. (Image: AP)
Entrance to a beach is barricaded and locked in Vung Tau, Vietnam. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. (Image: AP)
An Indian boy dressed as Hindu god Shiva walks on the banks of the River Ganges looking for alms from devotees in Prayagraj, India. Prayagraj, on the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna is one of Hinduism's important centers. (Image: AP)
Devotees throw flower petals on an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha that is taken for immersion on the final day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India. The festival is a celebration of the birth of Ganesha, the Hindu god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Image: AP)
A former living goddess Kumari, center, watches the annual Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. The feast of Indra Jatra marks the return of the festival season in the Himalayan nation two years after it was scaled down because the pandemic. (Image: AP)
People wearing protective masks are seen on a train that is traveling through Shinjuku district in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Tags: #Asia week pictures #coronavirus #festival #Ganesh Chaturthi #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 24, 2021 02:21 pm

