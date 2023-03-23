Relativity's Terran 1 Rocket: First 3D-printed rocket lifts off but fails to reach orbit

1/9 The world's first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on March 22, marking a step forward for the California company behind the innovative spacecraft, though it failed to reach orbit. (Image: AFP)

2/9 Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned Terran 1 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 11:25 pm (0325 GMT Thursday) but suffered an "anomaly" during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit, according to a livestream broadcast by aerospace startup Relativity Space. The company did not immediately give further details. (Image: AFP)

3/9 While it failed to reach orbit, launch on March 22 proved that the rocket -- whose mass is 85 percent 3D-printed -- could withstand the rigors of lift-off. The successful launch came on the third attempt. It had originally been scheduled to launch on March 8 but was postponed at the last minute because of propellant temperature issues. A second attempt on March 11 was scrubbed due to fuel pressure problems. (Image: AP)

4/9 Had Terran 1 reached low Earth orbit, it would have been the first privately funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first try, according to Relativity. Terran 1 was not carrying a payload for its first flight, but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 2,755 pounds (1,250 kilograms) into low Earth orbit. (Image: AP)

5/9 The rocket is 110 feet (33.5 meters) tall with a diameter of 7.5 feet (2.2 meters). Eighty-five percent of its mass is 3D-printed with metal alloys, including the nine Aeon 1 engines used in its first stage and the one Aeon Vacuum engine employed in the second. It is the largest ever 3D-printed object and was made using the world's largest 3D metal printers, according to the Long Beach-based company. (Image: AFP)

6/9 Relativity's goal is to produce a rocket that is 95 percent 3D-printed. Terran 1 is powered by engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas -- the "propellants of the future," capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars, Relativity says. (Image: AFP)

7/9 SpaceX's Starship and Vulcan rockets being developed by United Launch Alliance use the same fuel. Relativity is also building a larger rocket, the Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 44,000 pounds (20,000 kg) into low Earth orbit. (Image: AFP)

8/9 The first launch of a Terran R, which is designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year. A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D-printed rockets. (Image: AFP)