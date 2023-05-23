PM Modi, Albanese laid foundation stone of 'Little India' during special community event in Sydney

1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart on May 23 jointly laid the foundation stone of ‘Little India’ gateway to be built in Harris Park here as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations and to recognise the diaspora’s immense contribution. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day. (Image: AP)

2/9 The Gateway will serve as a symbol of India-Australia friendship and diaspora's immense contribution to it. (Image: AP)

3/9 A cultural program was held at the Qudos Bank Arena. Various cultural performances were performed by various artists, Bharatnatyam, Garba and other dance forms were performed at the event. (Image: AP)

4/9 On his arrival at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, PM Modi was greeted at with Vedic chanting and other traditional types of welcome as he arrived in the company of Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese to address Indian diaspora at a community event in the Australian city on May 23. (Image: AP)

5/9 PM Modi and Albanese greeted each other with a warm hug and walked into Sydney’s biggest stadium to reverberating cheers. (Image: ANI)

6/9 He was also welcomed in India traditions. Priests were present at the event and chanted prayers. (Image: AP)

7/9 Members of the Indian diaspora expresses their excitement at attending the event. Modi is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years. He has last visited the country in 2014. (Image: AP)

8/9 Earlier, a chartered plane, rebranded as “Modi Airways”, full of Indians from across Australia arrived in morning of May 23 to Sydney for the diaspora event. (Image: AP)