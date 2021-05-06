Nepal overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 infections

Nepal faces rising infections as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia. Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases. (Image: Reuters)

Members of Nepal army personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rest on a vehicle as they wait to transport a body of a person who died from coronavirus disease to the crematorium, while Nepal is overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)

On May 3, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines to prevent a collapse of the small country's creaky health infrastructure. (Image: Reuters)

Nepal, wedged between China and India, has already vaccinated more than two million people with the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India and China's Sinopharm. (Image: Reuters)

But authorities were forced to suspend the vaccination programme last month after the country failed to secure fresh dispatches of vaccine from India and China. (Image: Reuters)

On May 3, Nepal's COVID-19 cases increased by 7,388 and deaths by 37, the highest spike in 24 hours since the pandemic started. Nepal has recorded a total of 343,418 cases and 3,362 deaths, according to official data. (Image: Reuters)

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from COVID-19 surges, as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: Reuters)

Weeping relatives offered last respects to their loved ones as crematory workers lifted bodies for open air cremation on the bank of Bagmati River near the Pashupatinath temple, the biggest Hindu shrine in Kathmandu. (Image: Reuters)