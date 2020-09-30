172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|in-pictures-at-coronavirus-milestone-italian-priest-reflects-on-loss-lessons-5906211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: AP

In pictures: At coronavirus milestone, Italian priest reflects on loss, lessons

As the world counts more than one million COVID-19 victims, the memory of those dark winter days, and the monumental toll of dead they left behind, has remained with those who survived the pandemic in Italy’s Bergamo province only to see the rest of the world fall victim, too.

Reverend Mario Carminati walks in a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati walks in a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Priest Mario Carminati touches a picture of his nephew Christian Persico, who died from symptoms of coronavirus, at a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. “This thing should make us all reflect. The problem is that we think we are all immortal,” the priest said. (AP Photo)

Reverend Carminati touches a picture of his nephew Christian Persico, who died from symptoms of coronavirus, at a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. "This thing should make us all reflect. The problem is that we think we are all immortal," the priest said. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati celebrates Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati leads Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati walks in a cemetery in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati walks in a cemetery in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati prepares to celebrate Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati prepares to lead Mass in his ceremonial robes inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

In this March 28, 2020 file photo, Don Marcello Crotti, left, blesses the coffins with Reverend Mario Carminati in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, near Berganom, Italy. (AP Photo)

In this March 28, 2020 file photo, Don Marcello Crotti, left, blesses the coffins with Reverend Mario Carminati in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati celebrates Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati leads Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati touches a picture of his nephew Christian Persico, at a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Carminati touches a picture of his nephew Christian Persico, at a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati takes off his vest after celebrating Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati takes off his vest after celebrating Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati walks behind tombstones in a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati walks behind tombstones in a cemetery in Casnigo, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati celebrates Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Carminati leads Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati is reflected in a mirror before celebrating Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati is reflected in a mirror before leading Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Mario Carminati talks with a woman before celebrating Mass inside the Santissima Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

Reverend Carminati talks with a woman before leading Mass inside the Santissimo Redentore church in Seriate, near Bergamo, Italy, on September 27, 2020. (AP Photo)

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #coronavirus #Italy #Slide show #World News

