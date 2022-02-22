English
    In Pics: Ukrainians start evacuating amid fears of Russian invasion

    Ukrainians started evacuating amid fears of Russia invasion. Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since February 17, with both sides trading blame.

    Reuters
    February 22, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Ukrainians started evacuating amid fears of Russia invasion. Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since February 17, with both sides trading blame. (Image: Reuters)
    The separatists have been busing out civilians, accusing Kyiv of planning an attack. Evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine headed to a temporary accommodation centre on the outskirts of Voronezh. (Image: Reuters)
    Evacuees sit in a bus while leaving the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21. (Image: Reuters)
    Humanitarian aid for evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine is gathered and packed before its departure in Simferopol, Crimea February 21. (Image: Reuters)
    A view shows a temporary accommodation centre for evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine, which is located at a local sports school in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, Russia February 21. (Image: Reuters)
    Evacuees from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine get off a train as they arrive in the city of in Voronezh, Russia February 20. (Image: Reuters)
    Evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine arrive at a temporary accommodation centre on the outskirts of Voronezh, Russia February 20. (Image: Reuters)
