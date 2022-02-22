In Pics: Ukrainians start evacuating amid fears of Russian invasion

Ukrainians started evacuating amid fears of Russia invasion. Sporadic shelling across the line dividing Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in the east has intensified since February 17, with both sides trading blame. (Image: Reuters)

The separatists have been bussing out civilians, accusing Kyiv of planning an attack. Evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine headed to a temporary accommodation centre on the outskirts of Voronezh. (Image: Reuters)

Evacuees sit in a bus while leaving the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Humanitarian aid for evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine is gathered and packed before its departure in Simferopol, Crimea on February 21. (Image: Reuters)

A view shows a temporary accommodation centre for evacuees from the separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine, which is located at a local sports school in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, Russia, February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Evacuees from separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine get off a train as they arrive in the city of in Voronezh, Russia, on February 20. (Image: Reuters)