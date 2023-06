1/10 Singapore becomes the world's most expensive city for luxury living, surpassing Shanghai and Hong Kong, and attracting high-net-worth individuals. (Image- Unsplash)

2/10 Shanghai secures the second spot in the rankings, closely trailing behind Singapore as a top global centre for luxury living. (Image: Unsplash)

3/10 Hong Kong takes the third position in the rankings, maintaining its status as a highly desirable destination for luxury living. (Image: Unsplash)

4/10 London slips to fourth place in the rankings, facing challenges from Brexit and increasing competition from emerging financial centres. (Image: Unsplash)

5/10 New York rises to fifth place, propelled by a strengthening dollar and a post-pandemic rebound. (Image: Unsplash)

6/10 Monaco remains an exclusive and luxurious destination, maintaining its status as a haven for the wealthy. (Image: Unsplash)

7/10 Dubai continues to establish itself as a thriving global hub for luxury living, attracting affluent individuals with its opulence and extravagance. (Image: Unsplash)

8/10 Taipei, a vibrant metropolis in East Asia, offers a unique blend of rich cultural heritage and modern urban lifestyle. (Image: Unsplash)

9/10 São Paulo, the bustling economic hub of Brazil, showcases a vibrant mix of diverse cultures, thriving business opportunities, and a vibrant nightlife scene. (Image: Unsplash)