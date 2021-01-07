MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

In Pics: Pro-Donald Trump mob storms US Capitol building to overturn election

A violent mob supporting outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)
Pro-Donald Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)
A heavy police force is evident at the Senate door after supporters of President Donald Trump breeched security at the US Capitol, rioting through the Senate and House and disrupting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters/Mike Theiler)
A heavy police force is evident at the Senate door after supporters of President Donald Trump breeched security at the US Capitol, rioting through the Senate and House and disrupting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters/Mike Theiler)
The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)
Authorities remove protesters from the US Capitol. (Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Authorities remove protesters from the US Capitol. (Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol building. (Image: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol building. (Image: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the US Capitol in Washington DC. (Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the US Capitol in Washington DC. (Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Politics #Slideshow #United States #World News
first published: Jan 7, 2021 08:04 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.