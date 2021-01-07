In Pics: Pro-Donald Trump mob storms US Capitol building to overturn election

Pro-Donald Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

A heavy police force is evident at the Senate door after supporters of President Donald Trump breeched security at the US Capitol, rioting through the Senate and House and disrupting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters/Mike Theiler)

The House Chamber is empty after a hasty evacuation as protesters tried to break into the chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington. (Image: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police clear the US Capitol building with tear gas as supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump gather outside, in Washington DC, United States on January 6, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Stephanie Keith)

Authorities remove protesters from the US Capitol. (Image: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are confronted by Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol building. (Image: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)