US President Joe Biden, centre, attends a round table meeting during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 24. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, wait for the start of a round table meeting. Brussels, Europe’s diplomatic capital is hosting an emergency NATO summit as well as a gathering of the Group of Seven industrialised nations and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union. (AP Photo)

Joe Biden shakes hands with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis on the sidelines of the extraordinary NATO meeting. Romania, along with Poland, has received over 3 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war (AP Photo)

From left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a group photo during the extraordinary NATO summit (AP Photo)

Joe Biden, right, speaks with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO meeting. Erdogan has attempted to play the firefighter role since the Russia-Ukraine military conflict erupted, as Turkey has been hosting several rounds of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Erdogan's foreign minister had, on March 20, claimed that a ceasefire is expected to be announced soon. (AP Photo)

A member of protocol puts up the European Union and US flags prior to the arrival of Biden for an EU summit. The western European nations, allies of the US, have met to coordinate their strategy in view of the aggression shown by Moscow. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Biden arrives for a meeting of the G7 Leaders at NATO Headquarters. The US has so far adopted a sanctions-only response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Kyiv's demand for a no-fly zone being declared over Ukraine has been turned down by the US and other NATO members (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

G7 heads of states pose for a 'leaders' family photo'. From left: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi. (Image: Reuters)