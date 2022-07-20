English
    In pics | Animals beat the heat with frozen treats as heatwave scorches Europe

    Zoo animals across Europe enjoy frozen treats as they try to beat summer heatwaves.

    Reuters
    July 20, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
    Sea lions eat frozen fish during a hot weather in Berlin Zoo, Germany, July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    A Chimpanzee sucks on a block of flavoured ice at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    Meerkats eat iced melon treats with beetle larvae during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe, at Rome Zoo in Rome, Italy, July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    An Asian elephant cools down under a water spray at Chester Zoo in Chester, Britain, July 19. (Image: Reuters)
    A leopard tortoise eats an apple during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13. (Image: Reuters)
    A panda bear eats a watermelon ice-cream on a bamboo stick during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13. (Image: Reuters)
    An Indian rhino is sprayed with water during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13. (Image: Reuters)
    A grey seal eats frozen fish, during the second heatwave of the year at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, July 13. (Image: Reuters)
