1/5 External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met in New Delhi on July 28 for the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. (Image: AP)

2/5 During the discussion, they reviewed a strategy for expanding defence equipment and technology cooperation while also expressing delight with the increased defence and security cooperation that includes regular exercises and staff meetings involving all three services. (Image: ANI)

3/5 They emphasised the necessity of deepening the India-Japan friendship based on shared values and principles. The ministers also highlighted the necessity of meeting the Japanese investment target of JPY 5 trillion in India between 2022 and 2027. (Image: ANI)

4/5 Jaishankar said that he is hopeful about QUAD’s future. India, Japan, Australia and the United States are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), known as the Quad. Terrorism, counter-terrorism, technology, people-to-people ties and modernisation were also discussed by the two leaders. India and Japan began their diplomatic ties in 1952. (Image: PTI)