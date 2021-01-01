MARKET NEWS

Happy New Year 2021: Greetings, quotes, messages you can send to your loved ones

Happy New Year 2021: Here are the new year greetings, quotes, messages you can send to your loved ones

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!
Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right - Oprah Winfrey
An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves - Bill Vaughan
Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us - Hal Borland
Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!
May you have a great year filled with immense happiness and luck! Stay in good health and achieve greater heights of success. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!
A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year.
Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation, new hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year.
Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.
Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.
As the entire world around us grows older by a year, I hope you possess a heart that remains as youthful and cheerful as always. Happy New Year!
Moneycontrol News
