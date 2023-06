1/7 As one of the largest religious gatherings in the world resumes to capacity after years of coronavirus restrictions, almost two million Muslims will participate in this week's Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. All Muslims are obligated to do the Hajj, one of Islam's five pillars, at least once during their lifetimes if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a powerfully transformative spiritual experience that atones for sins, draws them nearer to God, and emphasises Muslim solidarity. (Source: AP)

2/7 Muslims from all over the world travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, where they follow the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad and retrace the steps of Ibrahim and Ismail, also known as Abraham and Ishmael in the Christian and Jewish faiths. Even during wars, famines, and other upheaval, the Hajj has continued to be performed every year since the time of the Prophet. (Source: AP)

3/7 Men wear seamless terrycloth robes and women forego make-up and perfume and cover their hair. In order to foster harmony between the rich and the poor, the clothing cannot have any stitching. It is illegal for pilgrims to cut their hair, clip their nails, or have sex while they are in the ihram state. While they are not intended to dispute or fight, the heat, the throng, and the challenging nature of the journey ultimately put people's patience to the test. (Source: AP)

4/7 Muslims begin the Hajj by completing seven counter-clockwise circles around the Kaaba in Mecca while chanting prayers. Then they narrate a story that is told in many ways in Jewish, Christian, and Muslim traditions about Hagar's search for water for her son Ismail as they proceed between two hills. All of this occurs inside the Kaaba and the two hills of Mecca's Grand Mosque, the biggest mosque in the entire world. (Source: AP)

5/7 The following day, pilgrims travel to Mount Arafat, which is located about 20 kilometres east of Mecca and is the site of the Prophet Muhammad's last sermon. Many consider this to be the spiritual zenith of the journey as they stand here all day in prayer asking God to forgive them of their sins. Around dusk, pilgrims travel by foot or bus to Muzdalifa, a location 9 kilometres west of Arafat. (Source: AP)

6/7 The journey comes to an end with one last circle around the Kaaba and further stone-throwing at Mina. Men frequently shave their heads, while women clip a lock of hair to signify rebirth. The title of "hajji" or "hajja," which is highly prized, especially in more conservative groups, will be acquired by many. To remember the journey, some people decorate their homes with paintings depicting ships, aeroplanes, and the Kaaba. (Source: AP)