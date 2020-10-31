Former James Bond star Sean Connery dies: Here's a look at some of his acclaimed films

Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90 on October 31. Moneycontrol News Scottish actor Sean Connery, who portrayed the character James Bond in seven spy thrillers and made the 'Bond, James Bond' dialogue famous, died at 90. Here are some of his acclaimed films in a career spanning decades. 1 | Dr. No: The first film in the James Bond series, Dr. No came out in 1962. (Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.) 2 | From Russia with Love: The second film in the James Bond franchise, From Russia with Love deals with the themes throbbing during those years - Cold War and espionage, among others. (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.) 3 | The Untouchables: This 1987 crime drama directed by Brian De Palma is arguably the best known Connery film outside the Bond franchise. In this picture, Connery holds up his best supporting actor Oscar for "The Untouchables" at the 60th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (Image: AP) 4 | The Hunt for Red October: Based on a Tom Clancy thriller of the same name, this 1990 movie garnered Connery critical acclaim and was also his third highest-grossing movie. (Image: Paramount Pictures) 5 | Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: This adventure epic from 1989 was the third installment in the series, and it also went on to become both critically acclaimed and financially successful. (Image: Indiana Jones website) 6 | A Bridge Too Far: This 1977 war epic directed by the legendary Richard Attenborough was one of the many attempts by Connery to break out of the Bond image. Although not exactly a roaring critical success, the film went on to win several British Academy Film Awards. (Image: Facebook) 7 | Marnie: Directed by another legendary director, Alfred Hitchcock, this 1964 film was not exactly a critical hit when it was released, but it has formed its place its place over the years. (Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Oct 31, 2020 07:51 pm