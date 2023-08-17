Exploring the lunar enigma: See Pics

1/14 NASA scientists claim that the Moon, long thought to be a lifeless celestial planet, may really contain microbial life in its dark craters near the lunar south pole. Let's explore the lunar enigma! (Image: News18 creative)

2/14 With India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25 gearing up for lunar landings, here we answer some frequently asked questions about the lunar south pole. (Image: news18 creative)

3/14 Most of the Moon's polar regions remain hidden Earth's view. Our understanding of the lunar south pole Is derived from the data collected by spacecraft. (Image: News18 creative)

4/14 Situated on the edge of the Aitken basin, the largest impact basin on the Moon, the lunar south pole offers a unique opportunity to study materials from the Moon's deep crust and mantle. (Image: News18 creative)

5/14 India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008 discovered water on the Moon's surface. The extreme cold temperatures and the potential presence of water and other materials make the lunar south pole a potential goldmine of scientific revelations. (Image: News18 creative)

6/14 At the lunar south pole, the Sun hovers close to the horizon, casting long shadows and creating stark

temperature differentials. Daylight periods can reach up to 130°F (54°C), while in the shadowy craters, temperatures plummet to as low as -334F (-203°C) preserving a time capsule of ancient volatiles. (Image: News18 creative)

7/14 The south pole's craters, shrouded in perpetual darkness, act as “cold traps.” These regions have been untouched by sunlight for billions of years, capturing and preserving elements like hydrogen and water ice from the early Solar System. (Image: News18 creative)

8/14 Unlike Earth, the Moon's slow rotation results in extended periods of sunlight and darkness. Solar-powered spacecraft, such as Chandrayaan-3, must land during daylight to harness solar power for

their operations. (Image: News18 creative)

9/14 The lunar south pole has emerged as a prime candidate for future human outposts and exploration missions. (Image: News18 creative)

10/14 Currently, no country has achieved a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. India’s Chandrayaan-3 and Russia's Luna-25 missions are racing against time to claim this historic feat. Their endeavours

align with broader lunar exploration programs by the United States and China, all aiming to

unravel the mysteries hidden within the lunar south pole. (Image: News18 creative)

11/14 The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a NASA robotic spacecraft currently orbiting the Moon, has been collecting data on the lunar poles since 2009. Since the lunar poles are not visible from Earth, much of what we understand about the polar environment is derived from illumination

(satellite images) and topography (surface features). (Image: News18 creative)

12/14 Fig. 1 shows LRO Wide Angle, from the pole to 80 degrees S | Fig.2 shows LRG Altimeter colour-shaded digital terrain model from the pole to 80°S. (Image: News18 creative)

13/14 Darkness surrounds illuminated peaks between Shackleton crater (at right) and de Gerlache crater (left). Image width 30 km, LRO Camera. Source (image and information): Lunar and Planetary Institute's website (Image: News18 creative)