Easter bunny at White House, COVID art — a look at some odd pictures from around the world

From COVID art, candy-based theme park to Easter bunny appearance at the White House, take a look at some of the odd and unusual images from around the world.

Reuters
April 09, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Guests pose for photos by an installation at the "Sugar Rush" experience, a candy-based theme park, in Woodland Hills, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
Dolls dressed as healthcare workers are seen with syringes as part of an art installation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vaccines in a garden outside an apartment building in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
The Easter Bunny makes an appearance during a briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the White House in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
Villagers play at Rembat beach, one of several tourist places which are threatened by abrasion in Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
A man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New York City, US. (Image: Reuters)
A man jogs past a person dressed in a chicken costume on Good Friday in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors wear masks as they catch some shade under the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile amid 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at 'The Flower Fields' in Carlsbad, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
A Kansas City Royals fan wears bunny ears to celebrate Easter Sunday during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. (Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)
Carlos Mayorga, Mexican candidate for federal representative of the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES) lies in a coffin as part of his campaign slogan "If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive" near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge between Mexico and the US, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Easter Sunday #Good Friday #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 9, 2021 05:49 pm

