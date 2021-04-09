Easter bunny at White House, COVID art — a look at some odd pictures from around the world

Guests pose for photos by an installation at the "Sugar Rush" experience, a candy-based theme park, in Woodland Hills, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

Dolls dressed as healthcare workers are seen with syringes as part of an art installation about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and vaccines in a garden outside an apartment building in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

Norah Miller has her picture taken by her friend Emma McCain as they visit the 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

The Easter Bunny makes an appearance during a briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki at the White House in Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)

Villagers play at Rembat beach, one of several tourist places which are threatened by abrasion in Indramayu regency, West Java province, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)

A man attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New York City, US. (Image: Reuters)

A man jogs past a person dressed in a chicken costume on Good Friday in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors wear masks as they catch some shade under the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile amid 50 acres of Ranunculus flowers at 'The Flower Fields' in Carlsbad, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

A Kansas City Royals fan wears bunny ears to celebrate Easter Sunday during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium. (Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)