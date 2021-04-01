English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

COVID-19 | A look at Slow Cabins--the new way of vacation in solitude amid pandemic

These Slow Cabins, set up the Belgian countryside, are the new way to vacation in pandemic times: in complete solitude and in the middle of nowhere. The wooden cabins are fully sustainable, provided you don't stay in the shower too long and you can live without Wi-Fi.

Associated Press
April 01, 2021 / 07:09 PM IST
One year into the pandemic, just about everyone’s travel experience has changed. (Image: AP)
One year into the pandemic, just about everyone’s travel experience has changed. (Image: AP)
So it's not surprising that someone came up with this: Instead of a cabin on a Mediterranean cruise ship where vacationers mill around with thousands of others, the total opposite — complete solitude, on land, in the middle of nowhere. (Image: AP)
So it's not surprising that someone came up with this: Instead of a cabin on a Mediterranean cruise ship where vacationers mill around with thousands of others, the total opposite — complete solitude, on land, in the middle of nowhere. (Image: AP)
And instead of all the luxury of pre-COVID-19 life with air-conditioning, four-course dinners and cocktails, these wooden cabins carry a warning: Don’t stay in the shower too long, it might get cold. And don’t bother looking for Wi-Fi. (Image: AP)
And instead of all the luxury of pre-COVID-19 life with air-conditioning, four-course dinners and cocktails, these wooden cabins carry a warning: Don’t stay in the shower too long, it might get cold. And don’t bother looking for Wi-Fi. (Image: AP)
The Slow Cabin, a concept of Antwerp entrepreneur Xavier Leclair, offers all this and even less: Little chance of catching the coronavirus in the fully sustainable tiny eco homes. (Image: AP)
The Slow Cabin, a concept of Antwerp entrepreneur Xavier Leclair, offers all this and even less: Little chance of catching the coronavirus in the fully sustainable tiny eco homes. (Image: AP)
“One of our main reasons to go to this cabin was to escape from work and other overloads. To disconnect from the internet and to reconnect with each other, nature and a simpler life,” said Kim Devos, from Erpe, Belgium, who recently booked a weekend with her partner, Guy De Deyn. (Image: AP)
“One of our main reasons to go to this cabin was to escape from work and other overloads. To disconnect from the internet and to reconnect with each other, nature and a simpler life,” said Kim Devos, from Erpe, Belgium, who recently booked a weekend with her partner, Guy De Deyn. (Image: AP)
Each eco-cabin is outfitted with solar panels, rainwater collectors, a wood burning stove and a small kitchen and bathroom with a dry toilet. An abundance of large windows offers the best reality show: nature itself. (Image: AP)
Each eco-cabin is outfitted with solar panels, rainwater collectors, a wood burning stove and a small kitchen and bathroom with a dry toilet. An abundance of large windows offers the best reality show: nature itself. (Image: AP)
The solar batteries store a limited amount of energy and the water reservoir is only so big, all of which can be monitored. The consciousness of what and how you are using these resources is meant to be taken back home with you. (Image: AP)
The solar batteries store a limited amount of energy and the water reservoir is only so big, all of which can be monitored. The consciousness of what and how you are using these resources is meant to be taken back home with you. (Image: AP)
And when the locations of the cabins become too well-known, they are easily pulled up and transported. (Image: AP)
And when the locations of the cabins become too well-known, they are easily pulled up and transported. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #vacation
first published: Apr 1, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.