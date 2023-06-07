Cyclone Biparjoy rapidly intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: See Pics

1/6 Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with meteorologists predicting a "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala and "weak" progress beyond southern peninsula under its influence. Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year. Local local authorities have issued warnings to fishermen from venturing into the deep sea in view of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over the Arabian Sea. (Image: ANI)

2/6 In an update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the last six hours, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred over the same region at 0530 hours, about 890 km west-southwest of Goa, 1,000 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,070 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1,370 km south of Karachi". (Image: ANI)

3/6 The Met office said it is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It would then move north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days. (Image: ANI)

4/6 Cyclone Biparjoy intensified by 40 knots (74 kmph) since June 6 morning, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), the U.S. Department of Defence’s agency responsible for issuing tropical cyclone warnings for the Pacific and Indian Oceans. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

5/6 Scientists say cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea have been intensifying rapidly and retaining their intensity for a longer duration due to climate change. (Image: ANI)