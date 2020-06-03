App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga | Items checklist to keep at home in case of emergency

Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few items that should be at home in case cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga' which made landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra on June 3. It said the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts in its wake heavy rains in parts of the two states and Goa. Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few items that should be at home in case cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. (Image: AP)
1/6

Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra on June 3. Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few items that should be at home in case cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. (Image: AP)

Keep ample supply of drinking and potable water. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Keep ample supply of drinking and potable water. (Image: News18 Creative)

Keep cellphones and power banks charged. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Keep cellphones and power banks charged. (Image: News18 Creative)

Keep an emergency first-aid kit and a good stocks of essential medicines. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Keep an emergency first-aid kit and a good stocks of essential medicines. (Image: News18 Creative)

Keep a torch, candles and a matchbox handy. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Keep a torch, candles and a matchbox handy. (Image: News18 Creative)

Keep stock of dry foods. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Keep stock of dry foods. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:29 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #India #Indian Meterlogical Department #Slideshow #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Panel of secretaries will now woo foreign investors

Panel of secretaries will now woo foreign investors

In Pics | Here's how a Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus cases

In Pics | Here's how a Delhi hospital is treating coronavirus cases

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers: Madras High Court

State cannot be ungrateful to migrant workers: Madras High Court

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.