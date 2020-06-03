Cyclone Nisarga | Items checklist to keep at home in case of emergency

Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few items that should be at home in case cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall at Alibaug in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra on June 3. Based on lessons learnt from cyclone Amphan, these are a few items that should be at home in case cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai. (Image: AP) 2/6 Keep ample supply of drinking and potable water. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Keep cellphones and power banks charged. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Keep an emergency first-aid kit and a good stocks of essential medicines. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Keep a torch, candles and a matchbox handy. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Keep stock of dry foods. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:29 pm