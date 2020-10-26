172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|ipl-snapshots-mi-vs-rr-ben-stokes-sanju-samson-star-as-rajasthan-royals-stun-mumbai-indians-6012021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL Snapshots MI vs RR: Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson star as Rajasthan Royals stun Mumbai Indians

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson did not allowed Mumbai Indians bowlers to dominate as they finish the chase of 196 runs with 10 balls to spare, keeping their chances to reach to the play-offs alive.

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first in 45th match of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals off to a great start by dismissing in form Quinton de Kock on 6 runs off Jofra Archer delivery. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ishan Kishan made 37 runs off 36 balls before getting out to Kartik Tyagi. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Surya Kumar Yadav and Ishan kishan together made 83 runs partnership and poised Mumbai Indians innings for a big score. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

This one handed catch from Jofra Archer at boundary is a highlight of this match. One of the best catch of this season. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians lost couple of wickets in quick succession, then caome the stormy inning of Hardik Pandya, hitting 60 runs off 21 balls with 7 sixes and 2 fours with strike rates of 285.71, taking Mumbai indians total to 195/5. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' James Pattinson got the wicket of Robin Uthappa in his first over for 13 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith was also removed by James Pattinson on 11 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ben Stokes made unbeaten 107 runs off 60 balls with 11 fours and 2 sixes. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Sanju Samson played a supportive role to Ben Stokes and made unbeaten 54 off 31 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson didn't allowed Mumbai indians bowlers to dominate as they finish the chase of 196 runs with 10 balls to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

Ben Stokes was honoured with man of the match for his unbeaten 107 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter)

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:40 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Slideshow #Sports

