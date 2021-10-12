IPL 2021 Eliminator | RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders advance to Qualifier 2, will face Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first in the eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Lockie Ferguson took the first wicket of Devdutt Padikkal on 21 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunil Narine took the wicket of Srikar Bharat on 9 runs off 16 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Virat Kohli scored 39 runs off 33 balls before Sunil Narine cleaned his stumps. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Glenn Maxwell could only scored 15 runs as Sunil Narine also took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunil Narine didn't allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to settle as RCB ends their innings on 138/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill started Kolkata Knight Riders innings on a positve note as they scored 41 runs off 5.2 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Harshal Patel took the wicket of Shubman Gill for 29 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rahul Tripathi out for just 6 runs off Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed by Harshal Patel on 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal on 23 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mohammed Siraj removed Sunil Narine on 26 runs but it couldn't stop Kolkata Knight Riders win the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with just 2 balls remaining. KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)