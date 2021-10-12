MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL 2021 Eliminator | RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders advance to Qualifier 2, will face Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021 Eliminator | RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders win the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with just 2 balls remaining. Kolkata Knight Riders will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Sunil Narine was adjudged man of the match for his 4/21 in 4 overs.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat first in the eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first in the eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Lockie Ferguson took the first wicket of Devdutt Padikkal on 21 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Lockie Ferguson took the first wicket of Devdutt Padikkal on 21 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine took the wicket of Srikar Bharat on 9 runs off 16 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine took the wicket of Srikar Bharat on 9 runs off 16 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored 39 runs off 33 balls before Sunil Narine cleaned his stumps. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Virat Kohli scored 39 runs off 33 balls before Sunil Narine cleaned his stumps. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Glenn Maxwell could only scored 15 runs as Sunil Narine also took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Glenn Maxwell could only scored 15 runs as Sunil Narine also took his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine didn't allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to settle as RCB ends their innings on 138/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine didn't allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to settle as RCB ends their innings on 138/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill started Kolkata Knight Riders innings on a positve note as they scored 41 runs off 5.2 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill started Kolkata Knight Riders innings on a positve note as they scored 41 runs off 5.2 overs.(Image: IPL/BCCI)
Harshal Patel took the wicket of Shubman Gill for 29 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Harshal Patel took the wicket of Shubman Gill for 29 runs off 18 balls. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi out for just 6 runs off Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Rahul Tripathi out for just 6 runs off Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed by Harshal Patel on 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed by Harshal Patel on 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal on 23 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Nitish Rana was removed by Yuzvendra Chahal on 23 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj removed Sunil Narine on 26 runs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj removed Sunil Narine on 26 runs but it couldn't stop Kolkata Knight Riders win the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with just 2 balls remaining. KKR will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine was adjudged man of the match for his 4/21 in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Sunil Narine was adjudged man of the match for his 4/21 in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #DC #Delhi Capitals #IPL 2021 #IPL Snapshots #Kolkata Knight riders #RCB #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Sports
first published: Oct 12, 2021 07:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.