India's run machine Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

After dominating women’s cricket as a batter and skipper for 23 years, Indian icon Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on June 8. Raj is the all-time leading run-scorer in women's one-day internationals and one of the most recognised figures in Indian sport. She last captained India against South Africa in the Women's World Cup in March when the team failed to make the semi-finals of the 50-over showpiece. Raj led India to two 50-over World Cup finals and finishes with 7,805 runs, including seven centuries in 232 ODI matches. She finishes her career having set and broken many records. Let’s take a look at some. (Image: Reuters)

In July 2021, Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter, crossing England’s Charlotte Edwards who had 10,273 runs, to become the second women cricketer with more than 10,000 runs. (Image: AFP)

She made her debut in 1996 against Ireland in an ODI game. Raj is the highest run0scorer in women’s ODIs. She scored 7,805 runs in 232 matches at a staggering average of 50.68. (Image: Reuters)

She scored a century on her ODI debut in 1999. At 16 years and 205 days, she became the youngest centurion in women's internationals. Raj is one of the only two players to have played more than 200 ODIs, the other being longtime teammate Jhulan Goswami. Raj has played the most ODIs – 232. (Image: Reuters)

She has 71 fifty-plus scores in ODIs and 17 fifty-plus scores in T20Is. Her combined tally of 88 fifty-plus scores is the most by any player in women's international cricket. She is the only Indian woman to score a double century in Tests. (Image: Reuters)

In 2014-17 ICC Women’s Championship, Raj scored 535 runs in 17 matches, the most by an Indian captain in an ODI series. (Image: Reuters)