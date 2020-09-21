In pics | Forbes 2020 list: Here are the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world

Forbes has released this year’s ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world. FC Barchelona player Lionel Messi, who was in headlines a few days back for a dispute with Barca over his contract, continued to take the top spot with total earnings of $126 million over the past 12 months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 soccer players with the highest earnings in 2020; the pretax earnings include salary, bonus and endorsements excluding transfer fees. (Image: Reuters)