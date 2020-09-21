In pics | Forbes 2020 list: Here are the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world

Forbes has released this year’s ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world and the list is topped by the two best soccer players in the world; Barca's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.
Forbes has released this year’s ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world. FC Barchelona player Lionel Messi, who was in headlines a few days back for a dispute with Barca over his contract, continued to take the top spot with total earnings of $126 million over the past 12 months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 soccer players with the highest earnings in 2020; the pretax earnings include salary, bonus and endorsements excluding transfer fees. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Lionel Messi | Football club: Barcelona | Total earning: $126 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Football club: Juventus | Total earning: $117 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Neymar Jr. | Football club: Paris Saint-Germain | $96 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Kylian Mbappe | Football club: Paris Saint-Germain | Total earnings: $42 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Mohamed Salah | Football club: Liverpool | Total earnings: $37 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Paul Pogba | Football club: Manchester United | Total earning: $34 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Antoine Griezmann | Football club: Barcelona | Total earning: $33 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Gareth Bale | Football club: Real Madrid | Total earnings: $29 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Robert Lewandowski | Football club: Bayern Munich | Total earnings: $28 million (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | David De Gea | Football club: Manchester United | Total earnings: $27 million (Image: Reuters)
