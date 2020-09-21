172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|in-pics-forbes-2020-list-here-are-the-top-10-highest-paid-soccer-players-in-the-world-5865911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Forbes 2020 list: Here are the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world

Forbes has released this year’s ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world and the list is topped by the two best soccer players in the world; Barca's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moneycontrol News
Forbes has released this year’s ranking of the highest-paid soccer players in the world. FC Barchelona player Lionel Messi, who was in headlines a few days back for a dispute with Barca over his contract, continued to take the top spot with total earnings of $126 million over the past 12 months. Let’s take a look at the top 10 soccer players with the highest earnings in 2020; the pretax earnings include salary, bonus and endorsements excluding transfer fees. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Lionel Messi | Football club: Barcelona | Total earning: $126 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Football club: Juventus | Total earning: $117 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | Neymar Jr. | Football club: Paris Saint-Germain | $96 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Kylian Mbappe | Football club: Paris Saint-Germain | Total earnings: $42 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Mohamed Salah | Football club: Liverpool | Total earnings: $37 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Paul Pogba | Football club: Manchester United | Total earning: $34 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Antoine Griezmann | Football club: Barcelona | Total earning: $33 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Gareth Bale | Football club: Real Madrid | Total earnings: $29 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Robert Lewandowski | Football club: Bayern Munich | Total earnings: $28 million (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | David De Gea | Football club: Manchester United | Total earnings: $27 million (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Cristiano Ronaldo #footbal #highest earning soccer player #Lionel Messi #Slideshow #soccer #Sports #World News

