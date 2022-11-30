English
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 10: England, US, Netherlands and Senegal in Round of 16

    England beat Wales 3-0, US defeat Iran 1-0, the Netherlands get better of hosts Qatar 2-0 and Senegal overcome Ecuador 2-1

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 30, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates after teammate Christian Pulisic scoring a goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Sergino Dest of the United States fights for the ball with Iran's Milad Mohammadi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi cries at the end of the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Iran's Ali Karimi is dejected after the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Senegal's Formose Mendy, right, and Ecuador's Enner Valencia challenge for the ball during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Ecuador's Moises Caicedo celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Senegal players celebrate scoring their side's second goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Wales' Connor Roberts reaches for the ball during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    England's Marcus Rashford, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    Daley Blind of the Netherlands, right, challenges for the ballwith Qatar's Hassan Al-Haydos during the World Cup group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Qatar, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. (Image: AP)
    first published: Nov 30, 2022 12:48 pm