FIFA Best Men's Player award nominations: Who is your pick?

The Best FIFA Men's Player is an association football award presented annually by the sport's governing body, FIFA, to the world's best men's player since 2016.

The winners for the world's best men's player will be announced on January 17, 2022.

Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. Considered one of the best players in the world.

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and is the captain of the Poland national team. Recognized for his positioning, technique and finishing, Lewandowski is considered one of the best strikers of all time, as well as one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history.He has scored over 500 senior career goals for club and country.

Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the Belgium national team. De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and he has often been described as a "complete footballer".

N'golo Kante is a French professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the France national team. Considered by many to be one of the world's best midfielders, Kanté is widely praised for his work rate and defensive acumen.

Jorginho is a Brazilian-Italian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the Italy national team. He operates as a defensive midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker, also known as a regista in Italian football.

Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Spanish club Real Madrid and the France national team. A creative forward known for his playmaking and finishing, Benzema is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

Borussia Dortmund is a German professional sports club based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. It is best known for its men's professional football team, which plays in the Bundesliga, the top tier of the German football league system. The club have won eight league championships, five DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Champions League, one Intercontinental Cup, and one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Erling Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and the Norway national team. A prolific goalscorer, Haaland is recognised for his pace, athleticism and finishing ability, earning him the nickname "The Terminator" by many of his admirers.

Kylian Mbappe is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the France national team. Mbappé began his senior career with Ligue 1 club Monaco, making his professional debut in 2015.

Neymar is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional footballer. Often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.