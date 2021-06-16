In Pics | UEFA Euro 2020: France win after a German finds the back of the net

It was a night when it all went wrong for Hummels. He scored the only goal when Germany beat France in the World Cup quarter-final seven years ago. But this time, he found the back of the net for the wrong team as France beat Germany 1-0 to go second on the table in Group F behind Portugal.

France was the more dominant team throughout the match, making blistering runs into the German box, causing all sorts of problems for the German defence. They would have been at least 3-0 ahead, had they not overrun their dashes forward. Two of their goals were ruled offside.

The first half was played well by both sides. The opening few minutes were full of action. A header by Hummels gave Germany the first chance on goal, Kimmich picked up a yellow card and plenty of heavy challenges all in the first 10 minutes.

Germany almost equalised straightaway when Gosens cross was headed wide by Muller. France was letting Germany have the ball but were attacking at the counter. Germany looked comfortable on the ball, but the goal changed the dynamics of the match.

France was much more clinical with their possession in the second half and were causing all sorts of trouble for the German backline with Mbappe’s pace proving to be too much for Germany.

France scored in the 66th and 85th minute only to see both goals denied due to offsides. Mbappe was involved in both attempts. The first one was sheer brilliance from him where he toyed with the defence before slotting one in the corner. The second attempt involved him leaving the French defence in his wake and sending a pass onto the path of Benzema who just had to tap in the ball.

Like Italy, Belgium and Portugal, France have also made a statement with their performance and have shown why they are hot favourites to win the title. They can play a lot better and that is a very worrying factor for the other teams.