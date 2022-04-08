English
    In Pics | The 2022 International Booker shortlist

    This year’s International Booker Shortlist includes Tomb of Sand, a translated Hindi novel. A look at the complete list

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
    For the first time, a translated Hindi novel has been shortlisted for the International Booker Prize. A look at the complete list. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cursed Bunny, by Bora Chung | A genre-defying collection of short stories, which blur the lines between magical realism, horror and science fiction. (Image: News18 Creative)
    A New Name: Septology VI-VII authored by Jon Fosse | The book is both a transcendent exploration of the human condition and a radically ‘other’ reading experience – incantatory, hypnotic, and utterly unique. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Heaven authored by Mieko Kawakami | The book questions the fate of the meek in a society that favours the strong, and the lengths to which even children will go in their learnt cruelty. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Elena Knows by Claudia Pineiro | A unique story that interweaves crime fiction with intimate tales of morality and the search for individual freedom. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tomb of Sand authored by Geetanjali Shree | An urgent yet engaging protest against the destructive impact of borders whether between religious, countries or genders. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Book of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk | This is a portrayal of Enlightenment Europe on the cusp of precipitous change, searching for certainty and longing for transcendence. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Tags: #2022 Booker Shortlist #Booker prize #International Booker Prize #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 05:44 pm
