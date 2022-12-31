English
    In pics: Huge crowds in Goa, Manali and other tourist hotspots ahead of New Year’s Eve

    Tourist hotspots across the country are witnessing a surge in the visitors ahead of New Year's Eve.

    December 31, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
    Goa on NYE
    People across the country are gearing up to ring in 2023. Huge crowds have gathered in popular tourist hotspots for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Goa 2
    Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the beaches of Goa packed with a large number of tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Shimla 3
    The Mall Road in Shimla is similarly packed with tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Manali 4
    Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a massive traffic jam as hundreds of tourists thronged to the hill station. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    Vaishno Devi 5
    A large number of devotees were also seen at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra ahead of the New Year. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
    first published: Dec 31, 2022 06:09 pm