In Pics | Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' world premiere was a royal affair

Britain's royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of "No Time to Die" on the red carpet for the new Bond film's world premiere on September 28, a glittering event that marked the movie's release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. In the image, a military band performs on the red carpet prior to the the world premiere in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig's last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020. Emmy-winning US filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the new film, becoming the first American to helm the franchise. Among those working on the screenplay was Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British creator and star of the TV series "Fleabag" and writer of the first series of "Killing Eve". (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas. “A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Joji Fukunaga pose for photographers in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lashana Lynch, from left, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux at the world premiere of James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Billie Eilish, from left, Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris at 'No Time To Die' world premier, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham. In this image, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge speaks with a member of the military. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die'. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

From left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles in London, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, right, speaks with actress Ana de Armas upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die'. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, left, speaks to British actor Daniel Craig. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, speaks to British actor Daniel Craig. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, speaks to British actor Daniel Craig, as they attend the World premiere of the new film. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

British actrees Lashana Lynch, left and US actor Rami Malek attend the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die'. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, left, meets screenplay writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, right. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)