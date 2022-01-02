In photos: Dense fog in UP, devotees take holy dip in biting cold to mark New Year

Many devotees are in Varanasi to mark the new year by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and bathing in the Ganga. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)

Devotees take a dip in the Ganga in Varanasi in the biting cold on January 2. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)

Devotees on a river bank in Varanasi. "Cold will come and go but celebrating New Year, visiting the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and bathing in the Ganga River is very fortunate," a visitor tells news agency ANI. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)

Dense fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on January 1. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)