you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In photos: Dense fog in UP, devotees take holy dip in biting cold to mark New Year

Cold conditions did not deter devotees from ushering in the New Year at Varanasi.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
Devotees are seen on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi on Sunday as the city remains engulfed in fog. (Image tweeted by @ANI)
Many devotees are in Varanasi to mark the new year by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple and bathing in the Ganga. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
Dense fog in UP, Hindu devotees take holy dip biting cold (ANI)
Devotees take a dip in the Ganga in Varanasi in the biting cold on January 2.  (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
Devotees on a river bank in Varanasi. "Cold will come and go but celebrating New Year, visiting the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and bathing in the Ganga River is very fortunate," a visitor tells news agency ANI. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
Dense fog was also seen in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya city on January 1. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
Residents in Ayodhya sit in front to a fire. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
Residents in Ayodhya sit in front of a fire. (Image tweeted by @ANINewsUP)
