In Pics: What is H3N2 influenza and how to stay safe — All you need to know

1/8 A viral infection with Covid-like symptoms is circulating throughout India. It spreads easily and has led to a surge in influenza hospitalisations. So, here is what is it, and how to stay safe while playing Holi.

2/8 H3N2 influenza, also known as the “Hong Kong flu,” is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that can cause respiratory illness in humans.

3/8 According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) H3N2 has resulted in more hospitalisations than other flu subtypes.

4/8 The flu symptoms caused by H3N2 are similar to symptoms caused by other seasonal influenza viruses.

5/8 H3N2 influenza is highly contagious. It can spread from person to person from an infected person.

6/8 If you’re sick with the flu, stay home until 24 hours after your fever has gone down to avoid transmitting the disease.

7/8 Treatment of an uncomplicated case involves managing symptoms.