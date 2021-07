66 symptoms tracked for seven months. (Image: News18 Creative)

These are the most common symptoms tracked for seven months. (Image: News18 Creative)

Symptom severity score over the time. (Image: News18 Creative)

Fatigue: The feeling of tiredness not relieved by sleep and rest. It can be physical, mental or a combination of both. Post-COVID fatigue may include doing tasks in the wrong order, or finding it increasingly difficult to perform more than one task at once. (Image: News18 Creative)

Post-exertional malaise (PEM): One of the main symptoms of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). It is a delayed and significant exacerbation of ME/CFS symptoms that always follows physical activity and often cognitive activity. (Image: News18 Creative)

Brain Fog: Not a medical condition, rather a term used for certain symptoms that can affect one’s ability to think. It is a type of cognitive dysfunction. (Image: News18 Creative)

Hallucinations: Sensory experiences where things that appear to be real don’t really exist, they are created by the mind. Can affect all five senses. (Image: News18 Creative)