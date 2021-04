The benchmark indices ended almost 2 percent lower and snapped a four-day winning streak on April 30, dragged down by banking and auto names.

Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,353.85 | The share price fell over 2 percent a day after the FMCG major reported a 44.8 percent jump in consolidated profit to Rs 2,190 crore from Rs 1,512 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,433 crore in Q4 FY21.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 1,491.95 | The share slipped 1 percent even after the company reported a healthy 48.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit for Q4 FY21 to Rs 529 crore against Rs 357 crore logged in the year-ago quarter. The sequential growth in the bottomline was 26.3 percent.

Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 309 | The share price shed 1.5 percent despite the company reporting a standalone profit of Rs 664.6 crore in the first quarter of FY22 against Rs 399 crore in Q4FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 3,621.4 crore from Rs 2,827.5 crore, YoY.

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 2,038.55 | The company share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,184.60 and ended 2 percent higher as the company reported higher profit at Rs 137.7 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 120.9 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore QoQ.

AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 1,003.45 | The share price plunged over 10 percent on April 30 despite the bank reporting a higher profit at Rs 168.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 122.32 crore in Q4FY20. Its net interest income rose to Rs 655.83 crore from Rs 554.94 crore YoY.

Tata Coffee | CMP: Rs | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 139.70, rising over 2 percent as the company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 57.37 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.05 crore in Q4FY20, while its revenue rose to Rs 591.23 crore from Rs 516.74 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 5,164.30 | The share price added 1 percent after the company announced the launch of Albendazole tablets, USP in the US market. It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza tablets, 200 mg.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 492.40 | The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 511.9 and ended 0.5 percent higher after the IT major revised its first-quarter growth guidance for fiscal 2022 following the acquisition of London-headquartered management consulting company Capco.

Atul | CMP: Rs 8,087.85 | The share slipped more than 3 percent despite the company Q4 net profit rising 23.9 percent to Rs 175.1 crore from Rs 141.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 15.6 percent at Rs 1,115.9 crore against Rs 965.5 crore YoY.