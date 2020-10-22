Television actor Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid Big Boss 14 contestant; find out the salaries of all contestants

The recent report by The Khabri has revealed the amount earned by the Big Boss 14 contestants per week. Not just these contestants who are earning huge amounts for taking part in Big Boss 14 but also the three former contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar khan, re-entered the BB house in 2020 season as ‘seniors’. Take a look here to find out.
The fourteenth season of Indian reality TV series Big Boss began on October 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like every season, this season too, the celebrity contestants were brought on the show by luring them with huge amounts. Watching these celebrities locked inside the house, living together with those whom they don’t know properly, fans grew curious to know how much these well-known celebrities earn for staying in the Big Boss house. The recent report by The Khabri has revealed the amount earned by the Big Boss 14 contestants per week. Scroll down to know how much your favorite BB14 contestants are being paid while sharing the same roof with some unknown peoples. (Image: Twitter @BigBoss)
1 | Rubina Dilaik | According to the insider account of the Khabri report, popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid BB14 contestant with Rs 5 lakh per week. (Image: Twitter @RubiDilaik)
2 | Jasmin Bhasin| Model and actress, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi is being paid Rs 3 lakh per week, becoming the second-highest paid contestant of the show. (Image: Twitter @jasminbhasin)
3 | Sara Gurpal | Following the top paid contestants list, Punjabi actress and singer Sara Gurpal earned Rs 2 lakh per week. However, Sara was the first one to get evicted from the house. (Image: Twitter @SaraGurpals)
4 | Nishant Singh Malkani | Malkani who has worked in several television shows is earning Rs 2 lakh per week for his stay in Big Boss 14. (Image: Twitter @NishantSingh¬_)
5 | Eijaz Khan | Big Boss 14 contestant Eijaz is making Rs 1.8 lakh per week while his stay in the house. The Indian film and television actor gained fame from TV serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. (Image: Twitter)
6 | Abhinav Shukla | The popular actor Abhinav Shukla made his entry inside the Big Boss house this season with his wife Rubina Dilaik. While Rubina is the highest-paid BB14 contestant, Abhinav also grabbed a good deal of Rs 1.5 lakh per week. (Image: Instagram, Abhinav Shukla)
7 | Pavitra Punia | Popular Indian television actress who has appeared as a contestant in the popular TV reality show, Big Boss this year is earning Rs 1.5 lakh per week for her stay in BB house. (Image: Twitter)
8 | Rahul Vaidya | The Indian singer who is known for participating in the first season of reality singing television show Indian Idol, is making Rs 1 lakh every week for staying in Big Boss 14 house. (Image: Twitter @rahulvaidya23)
9 | Jaan Kumar Sanu | The Indian musician and son of popular playback singer Kumar Sanu is earning Rs 80,000 per week. (Image: Twitter @jaankumarsanu)
10 | Shehzad Deol | The recently eliminated contestant was the least-paid contestant in BB14 house. Apparently, Shehzad got only Rs 50,000 per week during their stay in the house. (Image: Twitter @DeolShehzad)
Not just these contestants who are earning huge amounts for taking part in Big Boss 14 but also the three former contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar khan, re-entered the BB house in 2020 season as ‘seniors’. The seniors got a huge amount for their two-week stint. Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla signed a deal of Rs 32 lakh per week, while Hina Khan earned Rs 25 lakh per week and Big Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan was paid Rs 20 lakh per week, for their two-week stint in Big Boss season 14. (Image: Twitter)
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 06:23 pm