Television actor Rubina Dilaik is the highest paid Big Boss 14 contestant; find out the salaries of all contestants

The fourteenth season of Indian reality TV series Big Boss began on October 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like every season, this season too, the celebrity contestants were brought on the show by luring them with huge amounts. Watching these celebrities locked inside the house, living together with those whom they don’t know properly, fans grew curious to know how much these well-known celebrities earn for staying in the Big Boss house. The recent report by The Khabri has revealed the amount earned by the Big Boss 14 contestants per week. Scroll down to know how much your favorite BB14 contestants are being paid while sharing the same roof with some unknown peoples. (Image: Twitter @BigBoss)