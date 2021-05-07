MARKET NEWS

Remembering the bard: Here are five of the most iconic Rabindranath Tagore quotes

Here are some of five of the most iconic quotes written by Rabindranath Tagore which continues to be relevant even today.

Akanksha Sarma
May 07, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water: one of the several words written by the bard during his time in Bengal, this quote is a reminder for all of us to stay focused on the goal and achieve it using the right means Image source: News18 Hindi.
2. It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple: an ardent believer in living simply, this quote reiterates Tagore's philosophy of less is more, in that with keeping things minimal you can reduce the physical and mental strain of the obstacles life throws at you. (Image Source: News18)
3. 3. If you shut the door to all errors, truth will be shut out: Having been an ardent believer in the interconnectedness of the universe, Tagore always emphaised the importance of recognising clues from everything around you in the pursuit of absolute truth. This is why, he believed that nurturing the relationship of man with nature is pivotal to building rational human beings.
4. Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come: Tagore was also a staunch believer in the powers and cycle of nature, which is why he held the belief that life must go on as per nature's decree. This is where he sought comfort from the ordeals of life and eventually found enlightenment as a poet. He shared this spirit across his entire range of literary work.
5. Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it: As a humanist, Tagore also had immense faith in the power of will and self-determination. He staunchly argued that for an individual to seek glory, first, he must possess the means and determination to do so.
