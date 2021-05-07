Remembering the bard: Here are five of the most iconic Rabindranath Tagore quotes

1.You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water: One of the several words written by the bard during his time in Bengal, this quote is a reminder for all of us that one needs to act, induce effort to achieve something desired in life. Mere thinking or being fascinated about it won't help. ((Image source: News18 Hindi)

2. It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple: An ardent believer in living simply, this quote reiterates Tagore's philosophy of less is more, in that by keeping things minimal you can reduce the physical and mental strain of the obstacles life throws at you. (Image Source: News18)

3. If you shut the door to all errors, the truth will be shut out: Having been an ardent believer in the interconnectedness of the universe, Tagore always emphasised the importance of recognising clues from everything around you in the pursuit of absolute truth. This is why he believed that nurturing the relationship of man with nature is pivotal to creating rational human beings.

4. Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come: Tagore was also a staunch believer in the powers and cycle of nature, which is why he held the belief that life must go on as per nature's decree. This is where he sought comfort from the ordeals of life and eventually found enlightenment as a poet. He shared this spirit across his entire range of literary work.