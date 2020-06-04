In Pics | Remembering Basu Chatterjee, the chronicler of middle-class lore

Basu Chatterjee directed classics like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on May 4 due to age-related health issues. Many people in the film industry and outside condoled the death of the director, who placed the middle class and its everyday joys and struggles at the centre of his cinematic world. Here we take a look at some of his memorable movies. (Image: News18) 2/10 Piya Ka Ghar | 1972 | The movies marked the debut of Basu Chatterjee, depicting the conflicts of a newly-wed couple. (Image: Wikipedia) 3/10 Rajnigandha | 1974 | The movie was considered to be quite bold for Indian viewers in that era. It won the Best Film Award as well as the Best Film Critics Award at the Filmfare awards in 1974. (Image: Wikipedia) 4/10 Chitchor | 1976 | Indian Hindi romantic musical film based on a Bengali story, Chittachakor, by Subodh Ghosh. (Image: imdb.com) 5/10 Chhoti Si Baat | 1976 | Basu elevated an extremely simple story to a timeless classic. (Image: imdb.com) 6/10 Khatta Meetha | 1977 | Another classic, the movie is considered to be one of Basu's finest. (Image: WIkipedia) 7/10 Apne Paraye | 1980 | This movie depicted the bitter-sweet relationships between various members of a joint family. (Image: imdb.com) 8/10 Rajani | 1985 | An Indian television series depicting a middle-class housewife, who transforms into a strong-willed and determined woman as she questions the work ethics of various government offices. (Image: Youtube) 9/10 Ek Ruka Hua Faisla | 1986 | It is a remake of the Golden Bear winning American motion picture 12 Angry Men (1957). One dissenting juror in a murder trial tries to influence the verdict with his personal prejudices and biases. (Image: imdb.com) 10/10 Byomkesh Bakshi | 1993 | A thriller series in which detective Byomkesh Bakshi attempts to solve various interesting and challenging mysteries using his remarkable analytical skills. (Image: Wikipedia) First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:23 pm