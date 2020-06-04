App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Remembering Basu Chatterjee, the chronicler of middle-class lore

Basu Chatterjee directed classics like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Another great loss to the Indian film industry. Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on May 4 due to age-related health issues. Many people in the film industry and outside condoled the death of the director, who placed the middle class and its everyday joys and struggles at the centre of his cinematic world. Basu gave classic movies to the industry like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Byomkesh Bakshi, Rajni; to cherish forever. Let’s remember him through some of his memorable works. (Image: News18)
1/10

Legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away on May 4 due to age-related health issues. Many people in the film industry and outside condoled the death of the director, who placed the middle class and its everyday joys and struggles at the centre of his cinematic world. Here we take a look at some of his memorable movies. (Image: News18)

Piya Ka Ghar | 1972 | The film was the debut of Basu Chatterjee, depicting the conflicts of a newly-wed couple. (Image: Wikipedia)
2/10

Piya Ka Ghar | 1972 | The movies marked the debut of Basu Chatterjee, depicting the conflicts of a newly-wed couple. (Image: Wikipedia)

Rajnigandha | 1974 | The film talked about two love stories or a love triangle. It was a bold topic to show for middle-class India at that time. The film won the Best Film Award, as well as the Best Film Critics Award at the Filmfare awards in 1974. (Image: Wikipedia)
3/10

Rajnigandha | 1974 | The movie was considered to be quite bold for Indian viewers in that era. It won the Best Film Award as well as the Best Film Critics Award at the Filmfare awards in 1974. (Image: Wikipedia)

Chitchor | 1976 | Indian Hindi romantic musical film based on a Bengali story, Chittachakor by Subodh Ghosh. (Image: imdb.com)
4/10

Chitchor | 1976 | Indian Hindi romantic musical film based on a Bengali story, Chittachakor, by Subodh Ghosh. (Image: imdb.com)

Chhoti Si Baat | 1976 | In this Basu elevated an extremely simple story, to a timeless classic. (Image: imdb.com)
5/10

Chhoti Si Baat | 1976 | Basu elevated an extremely simple story to a timeless classic. (Image: imdb.com)

Khatta Meetha | 1977 | The film is about two old widow people getting married to each other and their children from their previous marriages now have to live together under the same roof. Clashes and hilarity ensue. (Image: WIkipedia)
6/10

Khatta Meetha | 1977 | Another classic, the movie is considered to be one of Basu's finest. (Image: WIkipedia)

Apne Paraye | 1980 | This film depicted the bitter-sweet relationships between various members of a joint family. (Image: imdb.com)
7/10

Apne Paraye | 1980 | This movie depicted the bitter-sweet relationships between various members of a joint family. (Image: imdb.com)

Rajani | 1985 | An Indian television series depicting a middle-class housewife who transforms into a strong-willed and determined woman as she questions the work ethics of various government offices. (Image: Youtube)
8/10

Rajani | 1985 | An Indian television series depicting a middle-class housewife, who transforms into a strong-willed and determined woman as she questions the work ethics of various government offices. (Image: Youtube)

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla | 1986 | It is a remake of the Golden Bear winning American motion picture 12 Angry Men (1957). One dissenting juror in a murder trial tries to influence the verdict with his personal prejudices and biases. (Image: imdb.com)
9/10

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla | 1986 | It is a remake of the Golden Bear winning American motion picture 12 Angry Men (1957). One dissenting juror in a murder trial tries to influence the verdict with his personal prejudices and biases. (Image: imdb.com)

Byomkesh Bakshi | 1993 | A thriller series in which detective Byomkesh Bakshi attempts to solve various interesting and challenging mysteries using his remarkable analytical skills. (Image: Wikipedia)
10/10

Byomkesh Bakshi | 1993 | A thriller series in which detective Byomkesh Bakshi attempts to solve various interesting and challenging mysteries using his remarkable analytical skills. (Image: Wikipedia)

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #Basu Chatterjee #basu chatterjee demise #Cinema #Indian film industry #Slideshow

