    In photos: Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour attend Valentino couture show in Rome

    Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show took place at the Spanish Steps in Rome on July 8.

    July 09, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    The who's who of the glamour industry came together in Rome on July 8 to attend Italian fashion brand Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show. Pictured here is actor Anne Hathaway. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Spanish Steps in Rome, where the high-profile event took place. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Anna Wintour, one of the most influential personalities in the fashion industry, was also in attendance. (Image credit: Reuters)
    A view of the magnificent ramp at Valentino's 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show on July 8. (Image credit: Reuters)
    Fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli walks accompanied by seamstresses at the end of Valentino's "The Beginning" Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Haute Couture collection show on a catwalk on the Spanish Steps in the historic center of Rome, Italy July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
    Designer Pierpaolo Piccioli walks accompanied by seamstrers at the end of the couture show. (Image credit: Reuters)
    first published: Jul 9, 2022 01:19 pm
