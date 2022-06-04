English
    Week in pictures: The most striking photos from around the world

    From Russia-Ukraine war to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case, headlines captured in pictures.

    June 04, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: A view of Mariupol city in Ukraine, destroyed by incessant Russian attacks. (Image credit: AFP)
    A woman attends a religious service at a church in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine.
    A woman attends a religious service at a church in the city of Mariupol on June 2, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Image credit: AFP)
    Actor Amber Heard waits before the verdict on June 1 in the defamation case filed against her by former spouse Johnny Depp. A court in Virginia held they both defamed each other but ruled largely in Depp's favour -- awarding him $15 million in damages. (Image credit AFP)
    1.Participants march in the annual Pride Parade in Jerusalem, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Thursday in the parade under heavy security over fears of extremism. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Participants march in the annual Pride Parade in Jerusalem under heavy security on June 2. (Image credit: AP)
    1.Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, in London, Thursday, June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are being held to celebrate the Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    UK: Members of the Household division take part in the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards, in London on June 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. (Image credit: AP)
    1.Reuters : Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2. (Image credit: Reuters)
    1.Nomadic Gujjar girls hold their scarves over their heads, as rain clouds hover in Jammu, India, Monday, May 30, 2022. The monsoon rains which usually hit India from June to September are crucial for farmers whose crops feed hundreds of millions of people. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
    In India, children hold their scarves over their heads, as rain clouds hover in Jammu on May 30. (Image credit: AP)
    Moneycontrol News
